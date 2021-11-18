India, China Hold Consultations on Eastern Ladakh Border Issue - New Delhi

UrduPoint.com

India and China held on Thursday the 23rd Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on bilateral border affairs to discuss the issue of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region of Eastern Ladakh, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said

The absence of a marked border between China and India has been a source of tension for decades. LAC a loose demarcation line that separates the territories was created as a compromise after a short border war in 1962.

"The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation," the ministry said in a statement.

The delegations discussed the latest developments in the disputed region since the last meeting of the countries' senior commanders, held on October 10, and agreed on the need to resolve the issue as soon as possible while complying with bilateral accords on the matter. In addition, both states should ensure interim stability on their territories to prevent "any untoward incident," the ministry said.

The WMCC also agreed to hold the next meeting of senior commanders to reach complete disengagement along the LAC as soon as possible, the statement read.

Since May 2020, Eastern Ladakh has witnessed numerous standoffs between the two neighboring nations, which have boosted their military presence in the area.

