India, China Hold New Round Of Negotiations On Border Issues - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2023 | 10:50 PM

India, China Hold New Round of Negotiations on Border Issues - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) The military of India and China are holding the first round of military-level border talks in 5 months ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers' meeting, scheduled for April 27-28, Indian media reported on Sunday.

The meeting is taking place at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in the Ladakh region, the Times Now broadcaster reported.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, at the SCO defense ministers' meeting to discuss tensions in the Ladakh region.

India and China have thousands of square miles of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan. Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as both countries do not have a marked border but rather the line of actual control, created after the 1962 border war between the nations.

