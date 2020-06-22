UrduPoint.com
India, China Holding Corps Commander-Level Talks In Ladakh - Indian Army Sources

Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:50 AM

India, China Holding Corps Commander-Level Talks in Ladakh - Indian Army Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Indian and Chinese forces are holding a meeting at the corps commander level in the border region of Ladakh amid the escalated tensions, sources in the Indian Army told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, India and China got involved a deadly confrontation in the Galwan Valley, where India's Ladakh region borders China's Aksai Chin region.

The border clash claimed the lives of 20 Indian servicemen, also resulting in an unknown number of fatalities for China.

