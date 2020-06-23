India, China Keep Territorial Claims Unchanged After Long Military Talks - Army Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) India and China have finished a meeting on the level of corps commanders with not much deviation in their stances on conflicting territorial claims amid a recent escalation on the borderline, a source in the Indian army told Sputnik on Monday.

The meeting began earlier in the day with its focus on a deadly confrontation that took place between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley, where India's Ladakh region borders China's Aksai Chin region. The clash left 20 Indian servicemen killed, and while Beijing has not confirmed the number of casualties on its part, media have claimed it could be several dozen Chinese soldiers killed.

"Corps Commander level meeting between India and China ended after 11 hours. China is adamant on withdrawal from Galwan Valley and Finger 4 area. India, too, remained firm in its demand that China must go back to its pre-May, 2020 position. Indian side also demanded that China must stop buildup along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and set timeline for withdrawal of troops," the source said.

Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two lack a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. As a consequence, the area has since frequented seeing hassles between the military of both sides.