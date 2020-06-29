India, China Likely to Hold New Round of Corps Commander Talks on Tuesday - Source

The third round of India-China corps commander-level talks, aimed at easing tensions after the deadly border confrontation, is likely to be held on Tuesday in Eastern Ladakh's Chushul village, sources in the Indian Army told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The third round of India-China corps commander-level talks, aimed at easing tensions after the deadly border confrontation, is likely to be held on Tuesday in Eastern Ladakh's Chushul village, sources in the Indian Army told Sputnik.

The talks will focus at disengagement at the Line of Actual Control, according to the sources.

Both sides will take forward the proposals made during the previous meeting, held on June 22, the sources specified.

The Indian side's agenda for the meeting includes maintaining of status quo by China.