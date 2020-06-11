India, China Maintain Dialogue to Resolve Border Row 'at Earliest' - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) India and China continue contacts to settle the recent border tensions as soon as possible, the spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday, following the recent high-level military talks between the two countries.

On Saturday, senior Indian and Chinese army commanders met at the Chushul-Moldo border point to resolve the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which left dozens of soldiers on both sides injured in May. Following the talks, the foreign ministries of India and China said that the countries agreed to peacefully settle tensions.

"It was agreed that an early resolution of the situation would be in keeping with the guidance of the leaders. The two sides are, therefore, maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest and also to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas. This is essential for the further development of India-China bilateral relations," Anurag Shrivastava said at a briefing.

Indian media reported earlier in the week, citing sources, that both sides have started withdrawing troops from the LAC, launching the process to restore status quo in the area.