UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, China Maintaining Communication Amid Galwan Valley Disengagement - New Delhi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:06 PM

India, China Maintaining Communication Amid Galwan Valley Disengagement - New Delhi

India and China are maintaining their communication through diplomatic and military channels amid the ongoing disengagement in the Galwan Valley following the clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region this past summer, Anurag Srivastava, the spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) India and China are maintaining their communication through diplomatic and military channels amid the ongoing disengagement in the Galwan Valley following the clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region this past summer, Anurag Srivastava, the spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, said on Friday.

"The two sides have continued to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels. It is our expectation that the further discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquility as early as possible," Srivastava said at a press briefing.

New Delhi has noted Beijing's calls for the observation of bilateral agreements designed to maintain peace and prevent the buildup of forces along the Line of Actual Control, the ministry spokesman said.

Fierce clashes took place between military personnel from the armed forces of India and China this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin, leaving both sides with casualties.

Following months of tensions, the foreign ministers of both India and China in September gave their commitment to disengage along the Line of Actual Control and de-escalate tensions.

Related Topics

India Delhi China Beijing June September All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE sends seventh medical aid flight to Sudan in f ..

10 minutes ago

Consultation Process with Asia Internet Coalition ..

27 minutes ago

AJK ILR Department fixes Dec 15, for filing tax r ..

4 minutes ago

Emergency declared in LU hospitals after surge in ..

4 minutes ago

Adams scores 39 points to help Qingdao smash Nanji ..

4 minutes ago

UK Court Gives Green Light to $18Bln Class Action ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.