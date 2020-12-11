India, China Maintaining Communication Amid Galwan Valley Disengagement - New Delhi

India and China are maintaining their communication through diplomatic and military channels amid the ongoing disengagement in the Galwan Valley following the clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region this past summer, Anurag Srivastava, the spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) India and China are maintaining their communication through diplomatic and military channels amid the ongoing disengagement in the Galwan Valley following the clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region this past summer, Anurag Srivastava, the spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, said on Friday.

"The two sides have continued to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels. It is our expectation that the further discussions will help both sides to achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution for ensuring complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquility as early as possible," Srivastava said at a press briefing.

New Delhi has noted Beijing's calls for the observation of bilateral agreements designed to maintain peace and prevent the buildup of forces along the Line of Actual Control, the ministry spokesman said.

Fierce clashes took place between military personnel from the armed forces of India and China this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin, leaving both sides with casualties.

Following months of tensions, the foreign ministers of both India and China in September gave their commitment to disengage along the Line of Actual Control and de-escalate tensions.