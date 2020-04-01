India, China Mark 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations - New Delhi

Indian leaders have exchanged letters with their Chinese counterparts to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two neighbors, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in a press release

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Indian leaders have exchanged letters with their Chinese counterparts to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two neighbors, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in a press release.

"Messages of felicitations have been exchanged between the Presidents, Prime Ministers and External Affairs Ministers of the Republic of India and the People's Republic of China on the occasion the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of Diplomatic Relations between India and the People's Republic of China on April 1, 2020," the ministry said.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind sent "warm wishes" to Chinese President Xi Jinping while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that he was looking forward to further strengthening bilateral relations, the ministry added.

There will not be any official ceremonies or activities to mark the occasion due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release.