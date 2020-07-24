UrduPoint.com
India, China Not Ruling Out Senior Commanders Meeting For New Border Talks Soon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:37 PM

India, China Not Ruling Out Senior Commanders Meeting for New Border Talks Soon

India and China held fresh political consultations on the border row on Friday, reaffirming commitment to complete troop disengagement in the area and not ruling out another round of high-level military talks soon, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) India and China held fresh political consultations on the border row on Friday, reaffirming commitment to complete troop disengagement in the area and not ruling out another round of high-level military talks soon, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

The talks in question were held as part of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs. India and China were represented by the joint secretary for East Asia and the chief of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, respectively.

"The two sides reviewed the situation in the India-China border areas and the ongoing disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector. They agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation .

.. was essential for smooth overall development of bilateral relations," the press release said.

The officials also stressed the need to "sincerely" implement agreements earlier secured between their senior commanders.

"The two sides agreed that another meeting of the Senior Commanders may be held soon so as to work out further steps to ensure expeditiously complete disengagement and de-escalation and restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the ministry added.

In mid-June, the two countries got involved in a deadly confrontation in the Galwan Valley in the border region of Ladakh. Twenty Indian servicemen were killed in the border clash, which also resulted in an unknown number of fatalities for China.

