India, China Reach Consensus to Disengage at Corps Commander Talks - Indian Army

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) India and China have reached consensus to disengage at their 11-hour-long corps commander level talks, hold on Monday following the deadly confrontation on the border, the Indian Army said.

"The Corps Commander level talks were held at Moldo (on the Chinese side of the LAC [Line of Actual Control] opposite Chusul in Ladakh) in a cordial, positive & constructive atmosphere.

There was a mutual consensus to disengage. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed & will be taken forward by both the sides," the Indian Army said in a statement on Tuesday.