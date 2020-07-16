UrduPoint.com
India, China Reaffirm Commitment To Complete Disengagement Of Troops - Indian Military

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:53 PM

India's and China's military have reaffirmed a commitment to the complete disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the de-escalation of hostilities in the India-China border areas, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) India's and China's military have reaffirmed a commitment to the complete disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the de-escalation of hostilities in the India-China border areas, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the statement, Indian and Chinese military commanders met on July 14 for the fourth round of talks to discuss the de-escalation on the border in the Ladakh region.

"The senior commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement. The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement.

This process is intricate and requires constant verification. They are taking it forward through regular meetings at diplomatic and military level," the ministry said.

Tensions over border disputes between the Asian giants in the Kashmir region came to a head in mid-June when a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers of both sides high up in the disputed Ladakh region. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the skirmish while an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have perished. That was the first time in nearly 60 years that border disputes between the two, which have effectively never been settled, have resulted in fatalities.

