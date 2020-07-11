UrduPoint.com
India, China Reiterate Vows To Maintain Peace On Shared Border

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:25 AM

Indian and Chinese diplomats met on Friday to reaffirm their commitment to ensuring complete disengagement of the troops along the shared border, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Indian and Chinese diplomats met on Friday to reaffirm their commitment to ensuring complete disengagement of the troops along the shared border, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The 16th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on 10 July 2020," the press release read.

The two sides said they would ensure de-escalation in India-China border areas in order to restore peace and tranquility in accordance with bilateral agreements.

They arranged to have another meeting in the near future and agreed that Indian and Chinese senior commanders would meet soon to discuss further steps toward complete disengagement and de-escalation.

There have been tensions on the disputed Chinese-Indian border ever since a clash between their border patrols on June 5 left 20 Indian soldiers killed and, according to Indian media, more than 40 Chinese soldiers killed or injured.

