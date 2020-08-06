UrduPoint.com
India, China Remain Committed To Complete Disengagement Of Troops At LAC - New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

India, China Remain Committed to Complete Disengagement of Troops at LAC - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) India and China are continuing to abide by agreements reached during bilateral consultations with regard to the disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Indian and Chinese representatives held a telephone conversation and discussed the situation on the border in the disputed Ladakh region.

"The two special representatives have agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control and de-escalation in India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquility were essential for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations.

India remains committed to this objective." Srivastava said.

Tensions over border disputes between India and China in the Kashmir region came to a head in mid-June when a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers of both sides high up in the disputed Ladakh region. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the skirmish, while an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have perished.

