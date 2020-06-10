India, China Start Withdrawing Troops From Disputed Border Area - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) India and China have started withdrawing troops from the Line of Actual Control (LAC), namely from the eastern part of Ladakh union territory, after a month-long stand-off in the area, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the case.

During Weekend negotiations, the armed forces of China and India agreed to refrain from turning their border disputes into a conflict and maintain peace and tranquility at the border.

According to the newspaper, Beijing began on Monday pulling its forces out the Galwan area of eastern Ladakh and reducing the number of troops in the Pangong Tso sector. In response, New Delhi moved back its troops launching the process to restore status quo at the standoff locations.

The next steps on the issue will be developed at military talks on Wednesday, the newspaper added.

Since the two countries do not have a marked border but rather a so-called Line of Actual Control, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations, numerous border conflicts took place over the decades.

The most recent scuffles between Indian and Chinese border guards took place in May in the vicinity of Pangong Lake, located in the Ladakh region, prompting both sides to increase their military presence. On June 6, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the commander of the Indian army's 14th corps, met with Maj. Gen. Lin Liu of China's People's Liberation Army group in the South Xinjiang Military Region, to discuss the situation. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, the sides agreed to settle the matters at the border by peaceful means and carry on military and diplomatic contacts.