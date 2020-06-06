India-China Talks on Border Dispute End, Issue Remains Unresolved - Indian Army Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hours-long military commander-level talks between New Delhi and Beijing amid the tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) ended in a deadlock, and the border dispute has remained unresolved, Indian military sources told Sputnik on Saturday

According to the sources, China is not ready to reduce the size of its troops or leave the border area, and tensions between the two countries along the LAC are likely to remain.

Indian Defense Ministry and Foreign Ministry are likely to make formal statements on the results of the talks.

The negotiations lasted for more than five hours.