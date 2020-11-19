India, China to Hold Another Round of Talks on Border Standoff Soon - New Delhi

India and China are set to hold another round of talks on the border dispute soon, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) India and China are set to hold another round of talks on the border dispute soon, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Speaking at a briefing, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that the objective of the border talks with Beijing is "to ensure complete disengagement and full restoration of peace and tranquility" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"We will continue our dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and have also agreed to have another round of talks soon with a view to achieve this objective," Srivastava noted.

Commenting on the 8th round of India-China senior military commanders' talks, which took place on November 6, the diplomat described them as "candid, in-depth and constructive.

The absence of a marked border between China and India has been a source of tension for decades. The current confrontation along the LAC flared up in May, leaving dozens of soldiers injured on both sides. The tensions came to a head in mid-June, when 20 Indian servicemen died in fighting that also led to an unspecified number of fatalities among Chinese troops. In late August, both sides again accused each other of provocations and illegal border crossings.

The two countries have since held a series of talks in a bid to deescalate tensions.