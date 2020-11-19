UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, China To Hold Another Round Of Talks On Border Standoff Soon - New Delhi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 10:55 PM

India, China to Hold Another Round of Talks on Border Standoff Soon - New Delhi

India and China are set to hold another round of talks on the border dispute soon, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) India and China are set to hold another round of talks on the border dispute soon, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Speaking at a briefing, ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that the objective of the border talks with Beijing is "to ensure complete disengagement and full restoration of peace and tranquility" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"We will continue our dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and have also agreed to have another round of talks soon with a view to achieve this objective," Srivastava noted.

Commenting on the 8th round of India-China senior military commanders' talks, which took place on November 6, the diplomat described them as "candid, in-depth and constructive.

"

The absence of a marked border between China and India has been a source of tension for decades. The current confrontation along the LAC flared up in May, leaving dozens of soldiers injured on both sides. The tensions came to a head in mid-June, when 20 Indian servicemen died in fighting that also led to an unspecified number of fatalities among Chinese troops. In late August, both sides again accused each other of provocations and illegal border crossings.

The two countries have since held a series of talks in a bid to deescalate tensions.

Related Topics

India Injured China Died Beijing May August November Border

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 2 pct to A ..

1 minute ago

Fourth annual FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival starts No ..

31 minutes ago

TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

34 minutes ago

First ever National conference on emerging trends ..

59 seconds ago

Everyone has freedom of expression: Usman Dar

1 minute ago

Ireland plans mink cull over mutated virus fears

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.