UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, China To Hold High-Level Military Meeting On De-Escalation In Border Region

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

India, China to Hold High-Level Military Meeting on De-Escalation in Border Region

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Commanders from India and China will hold the fourth round of border crisis de-escalation talks on Tuesday in the eastern part of the disputed Ladakh region, sources from the Indian armed forces told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the month, the sides agreed to commence a disengagement process, pulling away their forces in eastern Ladakh.

According to the sources, the meeting, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) at the Chushul village, will be the first one since the start of the process, with the sides discussing further de-escalation from contentions areas as well as reduction of artillery and armored vehicles.

New Delhi and Beijing will be represented by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the commander of the Indian army's 14th corps, and Maj. Gen. Lin Liu of China's People's Liberation Army group in the South Xinjiang Military Region.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of the India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the so-called Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions got more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting May.

Related Topics

India Delhi Army China Vehicles Beijing May Border From

Recent Stories

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

16 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

16 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

31 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

40 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

1 hour ago

Education is the foundation of overall national de ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.