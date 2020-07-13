India, China to Hold High-Level Military Meeting on De-Escalation in Border Region

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Commanders from India and China will hold the fourth round of border crisis de-escalation talks on Tuesday in the eastern part of the disputed Ladakh region, sources from the Indian armed forces told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the month, the sides agreed to commence a disengagement process, pulling away their forces in eastern Ladakh.

According to the sources, the meeting, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) at the Chushul village, will be the first one since the start of the process, with the sides discussing further de-escalation from contentions areas as well as reduction of artillery and armored vehicles.

New Delhi and Beijing will be represented by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the commander of the Indian army's 14th corps, and Maj. Gen. Lin Liu of China's People's Liberation Army group in the South Xinjiang Military Region.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of the India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the so-called Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions got more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting May.