Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 08:40 PM

India, China Trade Blame for Escalating Row Over Disputed Border

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) India and China accused each other of trespassing on Thursday after their troops clashed while patrolling the disputed common border on two occasions this month.

Soldiers on both sides were injured in cross-border skirmishes near the Pangong Lake and in the Naku La pass in the Himalayas where the two regional powers patrol the so-called Line of Actual Control according to their perception of it.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that Beijing was discussing the tensions in the two border areas with New Delhi via diplomatic channels, but warned that it would respond resolutely to India's "trespassing and infringing activities.

"

His Indian counterpart, Anurag Shrivastava, in turn accused China of "hindering India's normal patrolling patterns."

"Any suggestion that Indian troops had undertaken activity across the LAC in the Western Sector [Ladakh]or the Sikkim sector is not accurate. Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the Line of Actual Control... and abide by it scrupulously," he argued.

The two countries fought a war over the 2,000-mile border in 1962, and parts of it remain poorly marked and contested, with soldiers from both sides repeatedly engaging in fistfights and stone-throwing.

