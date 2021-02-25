India, China View Disengagement LAC as 1st Step to Settle Border Row - New Delhi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Both India and China consider successful withdrawal of forces from along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two countries as the first step for a complete settlement in the region, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

The two sides pulled out their troops from the Lake Pangong Tso area of the LAC earlier in the month and held the 10th round of the senior commanders meeting, discussing the remaining issues in the region.

"Both sides view the smooth and successful completion of disengagement in the North and South Bank as a significant first step as this forms a basis for resolution of remaining issues so as to achieve the eventual goal of complete disengagement in all friction areas.

The two sides have agreed to work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues," Srivastava said at a briefing.

Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two lack a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. As a consequence, the area has since frequented seeing hassles between the military of both sides.

Following a deadly escalation near Lake Pangong Tso last May, India and China boosted their military presence in the disputed region, while simultaneously launching the disengagement consultations. As talks were underway, another two major clashes took place in June and August of that year which left dozens of soldiers killed on both sides.