India-China Working Mechanism Meeting To Take Place On Thursday Via Video Link - Sources

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is expected to be held via a videoconference on August 20, the Indian External Affairs Ministry sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs [WMCC] will take place tomorrow. It will be held virtually," the sources said.

The previous 16th WMCC meeting was held on July 10, during which Indian and Chinese diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the complete disengagement of troops along the shared border a month after the two countries were involved in a deadly confrontation in the Galwan Valley, located in the Ladakh region.

Twenty Indian servicemen were killed in the border clash, which also resulted in an unknown number of fatalities for China.

The absence of a marked border between China and India has been a source of tension for decades. The Line of Actual Control, a loose demarcation line that separates the territories, was created after the 1962 war as a compromise.

More Stories From World

