India Closely Monitoring Situation in Kazakhstan - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) India is closely following the ongoing domestic conflict in Kazakhstan and would like to see the situation stabilize as early as possible, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Monday.

"India is closely following recent developments in Kazakhstan. We express our deepest condolences to families of innocent victims who have lost lives in the violence. As a close and friendly partner of Kazakhstan, we look forward to an early stabilization of the situation," Bagchi said.

The official added that India is in contact with the Kazakh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Indian citizens in the country.

"They are advised to follow local security instructions and get in touch with the Embassy of India for any assistance," the spokesman stated.

Mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices. In light of the violence that followed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.