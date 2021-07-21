UrduPoint.com
India Closes Historic Red Fort For Public Until August 15 Over Security Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:06 AM

India will temporarily close the historic Red Fort in Old Delhi from July 21 to August 15 for security reasons amid ongoing farmers' protests, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) announced on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) India will temporarily close the historic Red Fort in Old Delhi from July 21 to August 15 for security reasons amid ongoing farmers' protests, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) announced on Tuesday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby direct that there shall be no entry inside the Red Fort from the morning of 21st July, 2021 to 15th August, 2021," the decree reads.

On the Independence Day, celebrated on August 15, the incumbent Indian prime minster traditionally raises the national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort and addresses the nation.

The decision to close the fort to the public comes as the country's farmers continue to protest agricultural reform. The Red Fort was already closed once in January after it was stormed by the protesting farmers on the Republic Day. They occupied its ramparts and clashed with the police who finally drove them out.

The protests have been ongoing since November of last year. The farmers demand the laws, which are aimed at taking away concessions from the Indian agricultural sector, be amended to protect their interests.

