India Closing Consulate In Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif Amid Taliban Offensive - Source
Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:48 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) India will temporarily close its consulate in Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, as the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) announced launching an offensive there, all diplomats will be evacuated, a source in the Indian government told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"India to temporarily close down its consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan.
All diplomats there to be evacuated today in a special flight," the source said.
All Indian nationals staying in Mazar-e-Sharif will be taken home on this special flight, the Indian Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif said.
"A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," the consulate wrote on Twitter.