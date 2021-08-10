UrduPoint.com

Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:48 PM

India will temporarily close its consulate in Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, as the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) announced launching an offensive there, all diplomats will be evacuated, a source in the Indian government told Sputnik on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) India will temporarily close its consulate in Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, as the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) announced launching an offensive there, all diplomats will be evacuated, a source in the Indian government told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"India to temporarily close down its consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan.

All diplomats there to be evacuated today in a special flight," the source said.

All Indian nationals staying in Mazar-e-Sharif will be taken home on this special flight, the Indian Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif said.

"A special flight is leaving from Mazar-e-Sharif to New Delhi. Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," the consulate wrote on Twitter.

