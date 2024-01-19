India Coach Stimac Rues 'silly Mistakes' In Second Asian Cup Defeat
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Igor Stimac rued his India team's "silly mistakes" after they fell to a second straight defeat at the Asian Cup on Thursday, losing 3-0 to Uzbekistan.
The result puts Uzbekistan in a strong position to qualify along with Australia from Group B with one round of matches to go.
India, beaten 2-0 by Australia in their opening match, sit bottom of the group with zero points and no goals.
"If we take the goals out of the game -- which were caused by silly mistakes -- I could be happy with the performance," India coach Stimac said.
The Uzbeks were ahead within five minutes in Doha, through an Abbosbek Fayzullaev header, the 20-year-old CSKA Moscow winger nodding in Otabek Shukurov's looping header.
Chaotic Indian defending led to the second 14 minutes later, a sliding Sandesh Jhingan chipping the ball against his own bar for Igor Sergeev to score on the rebound.
Ranked 102nd in the world to Uzbekistan's 68, India had their moments but were mostly limited to speculative crosses in front of more than 38,000 people at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
Their hopes of an unlikely comeback were extinguished during first-half stoppage time, Sherzod Nasrullaev exploiting some statuesque defending to notch a third.
Uzbekistan took their foot off the gas in the second half, allowing India repeated attempts to supply Sunil Chhetri, but the veteran striker toiled to no avail and was subbed off with 20 minutes remaining.
Fayzullaev, named player of the tournament as Uzbekistan won the under-20s Asian Cup on home soil last year, said they had nothing to fear against Australia in their final group game.
The Socceroos are already into the last 16 thanks to a 1-0 win over Syria.
"Australia may be favourites, but this game is 11 versus 11," he said.
"I don't think we are an inferior team to Australia because I have full confidence in our guys."
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From World
-
UN chief calls for 'maximum restraint' amid Iran-Pak tensions; urges dialogue14 seconds ago
-
Electric cars jolt Europe sales for 202320 seconds ago
-
Sri Lanka clinch T20 series after record low Zimbabwe total1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka clinch T20 series after record low Zimbabwe total2 hours ago
-
Blinkova makes history as Alcaraz and Swiatek power on at Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Icelanders see little chance of return after volcano destroys homes2 hours ago
-
Thirteen children dead after boat capsizes in India2 hours ago
-
Loeb's hopes of Dakar glory in ruins3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 scores3 hours ago
-
'Mature' Australia edge Syria to reach Asian Cup knockouts3 hours ago
-
Nine children dead after boat capsizes in India3 hours ago
-
Seven killed in Philippine landslide3 hours ago