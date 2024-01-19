Open Menu

India Coach Stimac Rues 'silly Mistakes' In Second Asian Cup Defeat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM

India coach Stimac rues 'silly mistakes' in second Asian Cup defeat

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Igor Stimac rued his India team's "silly mistakes" after they fell to a second straight defeat at the Asian Cup on Thursday, losing 3-0 to Uzbekistan.

The result puts Uzbekistan in a strong position to qualify along with Australia from Group B with one round of matches to go.

India, beaten 2-0 by Australia in their opening match, sit bottom of the group with zero points and no goals.

"If we take the goals out of the game -- which were caused by silly mistakes -- I could be happy with the performance," India coach Stimac said.

The Uzbeks were ahead within five minutes in Doha, through an Abbosbek Fayzullaev header, the 20-year-old CSKA Moscow winger nodding in Otabek Shukurov's looping header.

Chaotic Indian defending led to the second 14 minutes later, a sliding Sandesh Jhingan chipping the ball against his own bar for Igor Sergeev to score on the rebound.

Ranked 102nd in the world to Uzbekistan's 68, India had their moments but were mostly limited to speculative crosses in front of more than 38,000 people at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Their hopes of an unlikely comeback were extinguished during first-half stoppage time, Sherzod Nasrullaev exploiting some statuesque defending to notch a third.

Uzbekistan took their foot off the gas in the second half, allowing India repeated attempts to supply Sunil Chhetri, but the veteran striker toiled to no avail and was subbed off with 20 minutes remaining.

Fayzullaev, named player of the tournament as Uzbekistan won the under-20s Asian Cup on home soil last year, said they had nothing to fear against Australia in their final group game.

The Socceroos are already into the last 16 thanks to a 1-0 win over Syria.

"Australia may be favourites, but this game is 11 versus 11," he said.

"I don't think we are an inferior team to Australia because I have full confidence in our guys."

Related Topics

India World Australia Syria Moscow Doha Uzbekistan May Gas From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

7 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

8 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

10 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

10 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

12 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

14 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

16 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

1 day ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

1 day ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

1 day ago

More Stories From World