UrduPoint.com

India Commissions Brand-New Coast Guard Ship Vigraha - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

India Commissions Brand-New Coast Guard Ship Vigraha - Defense Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday presented a new cutting-edge coast guard ship, noting the progress made by India in that area of maritime security in the last 44 years.

"It gives me immense pleasure to be present amongst all of you on the occasion of commissioning of state-of-the-art Coast Guard Ship, 'Vigraha' today," Singh said as quoted by his office on Twitter, adding that the vessel is 100 meters (328 feet) long and equipped with the latest technologies.

The minister went on to praise the strides that had been made by the Indian Coast guard on the international level, citing its handling of coastal security, maritime crises and disasters.

"The Journey of growth of our [Indian Coast Guard], which began with a modest 5-7 small boats, has today grown to over 20,000 active personnel, over 150 vessels, and a fleet of over 65 aircrafts," the minister said.

India established its coast guard service in 1977, 30 years after achieving independence from the United Kingdom. Earlier in the month, the country celebrated its 75th Independence Day.

Related Topics

India Twitter Progress Independence United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Storm Ida strengthens into hurricane as it heads t ..

Storm Ida strengthens into hurricane as it heads toward US

11 hours ago
 FM Qureshi, UK Secretary of State exchange views o ..

FM Qureshi, UK Secretary of State exchange views on situation in Afghanistan

11 hours ago
 Govt providing technical education, job opportunit ..

Govt providing technical education, job opportunities to unemployed youth: Usman ..

11 hours ago
 Refugee swimmer sends 'message of hope' despite mi ..

Refugee swimmer sends 'message of hope' despite missing medal

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.