India Condemns Deadly Bomb Blasts At Kabul Airport

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) India strongly condemns this Thursday's explosions near Kabul airport, the country's foreign ministry said after a third bomb blast hit an area were people hoping to flee Afghanistan were amassing.

"India strongly condemns the bomb blasts in Kabul today...

Today's attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists," a statement read.

At least 40 people died and more than a hundred were injured in the first two blasts, a source with the Afghan health authority told Sputnik. There were reportedly 11 US marines and a navy medic among those killed.

Canada and several European nations ended the airlift. The United States, the United Kingdom and France promised to continue evacuations of their nationals and Afghan allies.

