India Condemns S.Arabia for Issuing Banknotes That Show Independent Kashmir - New Delhi

India calls on Saudi Arabia to take "urgent corrective steps" after the kingdom issued banknotes that showed Kashmir as a separate country, Anurag Srivastava, the Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Thursday during a briefing

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) India calls on Saudi Arabia to take "urgent corrective steps" after the kingdom issued banknotes that showed Kashmir as a separate country, Anurag Srivastava, the Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Thursday during a briefing.

On October 24, Saudi Arabia issued the new 20 Riyal note to commemorate the country's G20 presidency. The world map, depicted on the new note, appears to show the Jammu and Kashmir region as a separate country.

"We have seen the banknote referred by you which gives an incorrect depiction of India's external territorial boundaries ... We have conveyed our serious concern to Saudi Arabia, both through their Ambassador in New Delhi as well as in Riyadh, for this gross misrepresentation of India's external territorial boundaries on an official and legal banknote of Saudi Arabia and asked the Saudi side for taking urgent corrective steps in this regard," Srivastava said during a briefing.

The spokesman added that the "entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh" belong to India.

The situation in Kashmir has traditionally been strained due to conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. New Delhi and Islamabad have fought three wars over the disputed region and often accuse each other of provocations and ceasefire violations.