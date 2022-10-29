India Condemns Terrorist Attack on Mausoleum in Shiraz - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2022 | 09:35 PM

India condemned the terror act at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz that took place on Wednesday, calling it a reminder of the need to unite against terrorism, India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday

"India strongly condemns the terror attack at the Shah-e-Cherag shrine in Shiraz, Iran. We extend our deep condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Iran," the statement read.

The Wednesday attack should remind the global community that "terrorism continues to pose one of the biggest and critical threat to international peace and security," the ministry noted, urging the countries of the world to "unite and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

On Wednesday, Iranian media said three unidentified persons opened fire in the grounds of the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in south Iran. The Tasnim news agency reported that there was only one shooter, while the Iranian state broadcaster said that there was also a second attacker who was not far from the mausoleum. As a result of the attack, at least 13 people were killed and another 45 people were injured. The Iranian authorities accused the United States and Israel of organizing this terrorist act to further fuel instability in the country amid mass unrest over the death of a female activist.

