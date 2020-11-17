India Conducts 2nd Successful Test of New Air Defense System QRSAM - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) India has conducted the second successful test of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system, which detected and hit an unmanned target aircraft, the Indian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

The first test was conducted on November 13.

"In yet another flight test, the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System tracked the target accurately and successfully neutralised the airborne target ... The flight test was conducted in the deployment configuration of the weapon system comprising of Launcher, fully Automated Command and Control System, Surveillance System and Multi Function Radars ... All objectives of the test were fully met," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that the system was designed by national companies and assembled from Indian components.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated the Defense Research and Development Organisation for two successful test trials of the QRSAM.

India has boosted its nuclear and missile program amid rising tensions with China on the Line of Actual Control in the eastern Indian region of Ladakh. The latest clash in the region of Ladakh took place in June and claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, and killed an unknown number of Chinese servicemen. Since the incident occurred, India has conducted over a dozen missile tests.