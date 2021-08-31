India Conducts First Maritime Drills With Algeria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) India and Algeria have conducted a maiden joint military maritime exercises with Algeria, the Indian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

The drills took place in the Mediterranean Sea near the Algerian coast on Sunday.

"As part of her ongoing goodwill visit to Europe and Africa, INS Tabar took part in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with Algerian Navy ship 'Ezzadjer' on 29 Aug 21," the statement read.

The vessels practiced various activities, including coordinated maneuvers, field communication and others. The exercises aimed to enhance interoperability and interaction between the ships in future, the statement added.