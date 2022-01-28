India Conducts Independent Foreign Policy - New Delhi

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) India conducts independent foreign policy, Arindam Bagchi, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, said on Friday when commenting on US State Department's statement on possible sanctions for procuring S-400 air defense systems.

Bagchi told a briefing that India conducts independent policy when it comes to defense procurement and national security.