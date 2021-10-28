India Conducts Launch of Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) India completed a successful launch of the new nuclear-capable Surface to Surface Agni-5 Ballistic Missile, the country's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"A successful launch of the Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-5, was carried out on October 27, 2021 at approximately 1950 hrs from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha," Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

India has already conducted seven trials of the missile, which has a range of over 3100 miles ” with China raising concern over the tests.

The first successful test of the Agni-5 was conducted on April 19, 2012. India has already conducted 6 successful tests of Agni-5 from 2013 to 2018.

The launch of the Agni-5 Ballistic Missile, capable of striking targets with a very high degree of accuracy, is in line with India's nuclear minimal deterrence strategy, which is based on the "no first use" principle with an assured second-strike capability.