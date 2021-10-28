UrduPoint.com

India Conducts Launch Of Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

India Conducts Launch of Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) India completed a successful launch of the new nuclear-capable Surface to Surface Agni-5 Ballistic Missile, the country's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"A successful launch of the Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-5, was carried out on October 27, 2021 at approximately 1950 hrs from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha," Ministry said in a statement published on its website.

India has already conducted seven trials of the missile, which has a range of over 3100 miles ” with China raising concern over the tests.

The first successful test of the Agni-5 was conducted on April 19, 2012. India has already conducted 6 successful tests of Agni-5  from 2013 to 2018.

The launch of the Agni-5 Ballistic Missile, capable of striking targets with a very high degree of accuracy, is in line with India's nuclear minimal deterrence strategy, which is based on the "no first use" principle with an assured second-strike capability.

Related Topics

India China Nuclear April October 2018 From

Recent Stories

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

36 minutes ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

36 minutes ago
 Indiaâ€™s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

Indiaâ€™s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Presidents of Armenia and Seychelles

2 hours ago
 QCC approves Tadweerâ€™s guidelines to improve pes ..

QCC approves Tadweerâ€™s guidelines to improve pest control services, municipal ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.