India Conducts Successful Test of New Air Defense System - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

India has conducted a successful test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system, which detected and hit an unmanned target aircraft, the Indian Ministry of Defense said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) India has conducted a successful test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system, which detected and hit an unmanned target aircraft, the Indian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

"Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System has achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on to a Banshee Pilotless target aircraft at medium range & medium altitude. The missile launch took place from ITR [test site] Chandipur on 13th Nov 2020 at 1550 hrs [10:20 GMT]," the statement published on the website of the Indian government read.

According to the ministry, all elements of the system were deployed during the test.

"All QRSAM weapon system elements like Battery Multifunction Radar, Battery Surveillance Radar, Battery Command Post Vehicle and mobile Launcher were deployed in the flight test," the ministry said.

The statement added that the system detected the target from the farthest range and launched the missile when the target was not even within the range of fire.

The missile hit the target guided by the target-seeking device.

The ministry stressed that the system was designed by national companies and assembled from indigenous components and congratulated the designer of the system, Defense Research and Development Organization, on the successful result of its work.

India has boosted its nuclear and missiles program amid rising tensions with China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Indian region of Ladakh. The latest clash in the region of Ladakh took place in June, it claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and killed an unknown number of Chinese servicemen. Since this incident, India conducted over a dozen missile tests.

On Thursday, India and China decided to withdraw up to 30 percent of their troops from the LAC in eight days. The countries were forced to accelerate the disengagement, as the temperature in the region had dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit).