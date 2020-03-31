UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:50 AM

India Confirms 227 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) India registered 227 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and the total number of people infected with the coronavirus reached 1,251, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the health authorities, India's COVID-19 death toll stands at 32, and the number of recoveries increased to 102.

New Delhi reported the biggest daily rise in the number of cases ” 25 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, and the total number of coronavirus-infected patients in the capital reached 97.

The southern Kerala state is the most affected by the virus ” the state has now 202 cases, after 20 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 during the last day.

In a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, India has introduced a 21-day lockdown on March 24. People are told not to leave their homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms are temporarily closed, and the work of public transport is restricted. Traffic between Indian states, and all domestic and international flights have also been suspended.

