India Confirms 2nd Coronavirus Case in Kerala, Patient Isolated - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) India's Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday its second coronavirus case in the southwestern state of Kerala.

"Second positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, has been reported in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from China. The patient has tested positive for Novel COronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the statement posted on Twitter read.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed on January 30, also in the state of Kerala.

Meanwhile, the second plane with Indian citizens evacuated from China has landed in New Delhi, the Indian NDTV broadcaster reported.

Air India's charter flight departed from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus outbreak, at 3.

10 a.m. (19:10 GMT) and landed at New Delhi airport at about 9.40 a.m. (16:10 GMT). On board the aircraft were 323 Indian and seven Maldivian citizens.

The first charter flight had brought 324 Indians, including three minors and 211 students.

According to the Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri, about 100 Indian citizens remain in China's Hubei province.

All those arriving from China will be quarantined for two weeks at a specially built facility in the suburbs of Delhi.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. It has since spread within China and to at least 20 other countries.

The epidemic has already left 304 people dead and more than 14,000 infected.