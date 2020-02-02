UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Confirms 2nd Coronavirus Case In Kerala, Patient Isolated - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 05:20 PM

India Confirms 2nd Coronavirus Case in Kerala, Patient Isolated - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) India's Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday its second coronavirus case in the southwestern state of Kerala.

"Second positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, has been reported in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from China. The patient has tested positive for Novel COronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the statement posted on Twitter read.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed on January 30, also in the state of Kerala.

Meanwhile, the second plane with Indian citizens evacuated from China has landed in New Delhi, the Indian NDTV broadcaster reported.

Air India's charter flight departed from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus outbreak, at 3.

10 a.m. (19:10 GMT) and landed at New Delhi airport at about 9.40 a.m. (16:10 GMT). On board the aircraft were 323 Indian and seven Maldivian citizens.

The first charter flight had brought 324 Indians, including three minors and 211 students.

According to the Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri, about 100 Indian citizens remain in China's Hubei province.

All those arriving from China will be quarantined for two weeks at a specially built facility in the suburbs of Delhi.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December. It has since spread within China and to at least 20 other countries.

The epidemic has already left 304 people dead and more than 14,000 infected.

Related Topics

India Dead Delhi China Twitter Wuhan New Delhi January December Sunday From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

6 minutes ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi to scatter seeds of ..

6 minutes ago

Chadian President receives UAE Ambassador, awards ..

21 minutes ago

Chadian President receives UAE Ambassador, awards ..

21 minutes ago

UAE wins 13 medals in Kuwait Arab Judo Championshi ..

36 minutes ago

UAE wins 13 medals in Kuwait Arab Judo Championshi ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.