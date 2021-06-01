UrduPoint.com
India Confirms Commitment To Buying S-400 Systems From Russia - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:20 PM

India Confirms Commitment to Buying S-400 Systems From Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) India is firm in its commitment to buy S-400 air defense systems from Russia, and the contracts are being implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I would like to point out the implementation of the contracts for the supply of S-400 systems to India. Here we see no changes, and the Indian leadership has confirmed its commitment to these agreements," the minister said at press conference after BRICS Ministerial Meeting.

In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi signed an agreement to supply five regiments of Russia's S-400 air defense systems to India.

The delivery of the final regiment is scheduled to be concluded in the first half of 2025.

Lavrov remarked also that cooperation with India on the economy, politics, defense industry, and healthcare was moving forward.

"Literally today, we are sending another batch of Sputnik V vaccine to our Indian friends, in addition to the steps that have already been taken," Lavrov said.

In addition to receiving the vaccine from Russia, India's Gland Pharma said back in March that it has made a deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to produce Sputnik V.

