India Confirms Foreign Ministers' Meeting With Russia, China

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The top Indian diplomat will attend the virtual Russia-India-China (RIC) meeting with his counterparts on June 23, an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed Thursday.

This will be the first trilateral meeting held by the countries in a virtual setting since the coronavirus pandemic began.

"The external affairs minister will be participating in this meeting... The three ministers are expected to discuss the current situation in the pandemic and the challenges of global security, financial stability and RIC cooperation in that context," Anurag Srivastava said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this week that the three-way talks would not deal with the recent brawl on the Himalayan border between China and India, which claimed lives of 20 Indian troops.