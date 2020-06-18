UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Confirms Foreign Ministers' Meeting With Russia, China

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:04 PM

India Confirms Foreign Ministers' Meeting With Russia, China

The top Indian diplomat will attend the virtual Russia-India-China (RIC) meeting with his counterparts on June 23, an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The top Indian diplomat will attend the virtual Russia-India-China (RIC) meeting with his counterparts on June 23, an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed Thursday.

This will be the first trilateral meeting held by the countries in a virtual setting since the coronavirus pandemic began.

"The external affairs minister will be participating in this meeting... The three ministers are expected to discuss the current situation in the pandemic and the challenges of global security, financial stability and RIC cooperation in that context," Anurag Srivastava said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this week that the three-way talks would not deal with the recent brawl on the Himalayan border between China and India, which claimed lives of 20 Indian troops.

Related Topics

India China June Border Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

8 minutes ago

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements in lockdo ..

1 minute ago

China's Economy Gaining Momentum in Q2 With Strong ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.