India Confirms High-Level Phone Call With China Aimed at De-escalating Border Tensions

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Indian External Affairs Ministry confirmed Wednesday that its chief, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, had a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, and the ministers agreed to avoid escalating the border conflict that recently flared in the Himalayas.

The two countries have blamed each other for the Monday brawl high up in a mountain valley, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian troops. China did not say if there were casualties on its side. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that its head, Wang Yi, and the Indian foreign minister had agreed to look for a fair solution to the border dispute, which has soured relations between the two regional powers for decades.

"It was agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely. Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquility," the press release read.

Jaishankar said that the bloody skirmish would have a serious impact on bilateral ties and demanded that China "reassess its actions and take corrective steps," according to the Indian ministry. He warned China against taking unilateral steps to alter the status quo on the border.

Beijing and New Delhi held high-level military talks on the border tensions on June 6. The sides then reached a consensus to peacefully settle the crisis.