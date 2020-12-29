UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Confirms Lowest Daily Increase Of COVID-19 Cases Since June - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:56 PM

India Confirms Lowest Daily Increase of COVID-19 Cases Since June - Health Ministry

India on Tuesday confirmed the lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since June, approximately 16,400, the country's health ministry said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) India on Tuesday confirmed the lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since June, approximately 16,400, the country's health ministry said.

The country's total number of confirmed cases is over 10.2 million.

"The daily new cases have touched a new low today.

Less than 16,500 daily new cases (16,432) were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 187 days. The daily new cases were 16,922 on 25th June, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, some 9.8 million people have recovered, including 24,900 over the last 24 hours. The number of fatalities is currently at 148,153.

India is currently among the countries that have been hardest-hit by the pandemic, having the second-largest number of confirmed cases after the United States.

Related Topics

India United States June 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues as the ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews SAA&#039;s repor ..

15 minutes ago

Three COVID patients from UK found to have new var ..

4 minutes ago

800 drugs addicts rescued, 10,000 poor persons pro ..

4 minutes ago

Russia-US sting nabs S.American drug dealers: FSB

4 minutes ago

WHO Chief Praises Role of Science in Overcoming Cu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.