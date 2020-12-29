India Confirms Lowest Daily Increase of COVID-19 Cases Since June - Health Ministry

India on Tuesday confirmed the lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since June, approximately 16,400, the country's health ministry said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) India on Tuesday confirmed the lowest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since June, approximately 16,400, the country's health ministry said.

The country's total number of confirmed cases is over 10.2 million.

"The daily new cases have touched a new low today.

Less than 16,500 daily new cases (16,432) were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 187 days. The daily new cases were 16,922 on 25th June, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, some 9.8 million people have recovered, including 24,900 over the last 24 hours. The number of fatalities is currently at 148,153.

India is currently among the countries that have been hardest-hit by the pandemic, having the second-largest number of confirmed cases after the United States.