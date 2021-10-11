India Confirms Modi to Participate in G20 Summit on Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remotely take part in a G20 extraordinary summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed.

In late September, Italy announced that it would convene an extraordinary G20 meeting on October 12 to discuss Afghanistan, two weeks ahead of the final summit to be held in Rome on October 30-31.

"At the invitation of the Italian Presidency of the G-20, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the upcoming G20 Extraordinary Leaders' Summit on Afghanistan on 12 October in virtual format," the Indian ministry said.

The agenda of the meeting includes such topics as humanitarian aid, security and counter-terrorism, as well as respect for human rights in Afghanistan.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that it was necessary for the G20 countries to set out the "conditions for the recognition of the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia)" after they formed an interim government in Afghanistan last month. Macron suggested that the first condition should be further humanitarian operations in the country. In addition, the militants must stop any contacts with terrorist groups and respect human rights.