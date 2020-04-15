UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Confirms Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 11,439 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

India Confirms Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 11,439 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) India registered more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of those infected with the virus climbed to 11,439 in the country, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The overall count includes 9,756 active cases, 1,305 recoveries, 377 deaths and one COVID-19 carrier who has left the country.

The biggest number of cases ” 2,687 ” has been registered in the western state of Maharashtra, followed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 1,561 cases.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Indian government has extended a nationwide lockdown amid the ongoing health crisis until May 3.

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi May Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 April 2020

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on im ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

9 hours ago

UN praises UAEâ€™s support for African countries d ..

9 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.