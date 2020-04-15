India Confirms Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 11,439 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) India registered more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of those infected with the virus climbed to 11,439 in the country, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The overall count includes 9,756 active cases, 1,305 recoveries, 377 deaths and one COVID-19 carrier who has left the country.

The biggest number of cases ” 2,687 ” has been registered in the western state of Maharashtra, followed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 1,561 cases.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Indian government has extended a nationwide lockdown amid the ongoing health crisis until May 3.