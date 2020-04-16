India Confirms Over 900 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 12,380 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) India has registered more than 900 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of those infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 12,380 in the country, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The overall count includes 10,477 active cases, 1,488 recoveries, 414 deaths, and a COVID-19 patient, who has left the country.

The biggest number of cases ” 2,687 ones ” have been registered in the central state of Maharashtra, followed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 1,561 cases.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Indian government had extended a nationwide lockdown amid the ongoing health crisis until May 3.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 137,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.