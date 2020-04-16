UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Confirms Over 900 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 12,380 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:50 AM

India Confirms Over 900 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 12,380 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) India has registered more than 900 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of those infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 12,380 in the country, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The overall count includes 10,477 active cases, 1,488 recoveries, 414 deaths, and a COVID-19 patient, who has left the country.

The biggest number of cases ” 2,687 ones ” have been registered in the central state of Maharashtra, followed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 1,561 cases.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Indian government had extended a nationwide lockdown amid the ongoing health crisis until May 3.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 137,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister World Narendra Modi March May Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

8 hours ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

9 hours ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to m ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.