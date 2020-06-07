India Confirms Over 9,900 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 246,000 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) India's COVID-19 case count rose by 9,971 to 246,628 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Sunday as the authorities are planning to lift some lockdown restrictions despite an increase in infection rate.

On Monday, India will allow places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen in a bid to help the economy.

The number of recoveries increased over the past day by 5,220 and reached 119,293. The coronavirus-related death toll rose by 287 to 6,929.

India has been registering on average 7,000-10,000 new cases per day in late May and early June, compared with 2,000-5,000 in the first half of May.

The country's central state of Maharashtra, with 82,968 cases, remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 30,152 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 27,654 cases.