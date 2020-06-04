UrduPoint.com
India Confirms Participation In Moscow Victory Parade On June 24 - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:46 PM

India Confirms Participation in Moscow Victory Parade on June 24 - Russian Ambassador

India has confirmed its participation in the June 24 military parade in Moscow, which will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev said on Thursday

The parade was originally scheduled for May 9 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Later in the month, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the parade to be held on June 24.

"We are eagerly waiting for Indian serviceman to march on the Red Square.

Currently, we are finalizing the practical aspects of the upcoming event with the partners. In particular, we are planning to have India's contribution to the victory over fascism as well as the conferral of the Red Star Orders to Indian soldiers in 1944 noted in the narration during the ceremonial detail's march," the ambassador told Russian journalists.

Earlier in the week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russia had invited military details from 19 countries to take part in the parade.

