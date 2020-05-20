UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Confirms Record 5,611 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 106,750 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:34 PM

India Confirms Record 5,611 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 106,750 - Health Ministry

The COVID-19 curve continues to rise in India as the country has confirmed yet another record 5,611 cases over the past 24 hours, despite extending the lockdown until the end of the month, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The COVID-19 curve continues to rise in India as the country has confirmed yet another record 5,611 cases over the past 24 hours, despite extending the lockdown until the end of the month, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 140 coronavirus-related fatalities were registered over the given period, bringing the death toll to 3,303. At the moment, there are 61,149 active cases in India, while the number of recoveries increased by 3,124 to 42,297.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the world's largest lockdown now stands at 106,750.

The central Maharashtra state continues being the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, with 37,136 confirmed cases.

It is followed by the southeastern Tamil Nadu state with 12,448 cases and the westernmost Gujarat state with 12,140 cases.

Earlier in May, the authorities have extended COVID-19 restrictions which are in place since March 25 yet again, and now lockdown is scheduled to expire on May 31. The Indian government has also divided the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In the green zones, where the infection rate is believed to be low, public transport and certain businesses are allowed to operate.

Related Topics

India World Orange March May Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's earns US $427 million from travel servi ..

5 minutes ago

Aged man murdered over resistance in Mianwali

5 minutes ago

Lesotho's new PM sworn in after Thabane resignatio ..

5 minutes ago

Death toll due to coronavirus rises to 18 in IOK

2 minutes ago

France, Germany Support Idea to Hold Normandy Summ ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Trade Surplus Down by 30.5% to $35.5Bln i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.