India Confirms Record 5,611 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 106,750 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The COVID-19 curve continues to rise in India as the country has confirmed yet another record 5,611 cases over the past 24 hours, despite extending the lockdown until the end of the month, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 140 coronavirus-related fatalities were registered over the given period, bringing the death toll to 3,303. At the moment, there are 61,149 active cases in India, while the number of recoveries increased by 3,124 to 42,297.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the world's largest lockdown now stands at 106,750.

The central Maharashtra state continues being the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, with 37,136 confirmed cases.

It is followed by the southeastern Tamil Nadu state with 12,448 cases and the westernmost Gujarat state with 12,140 cases.

Earlier in May, the authorities have extended COVID-19 restrictions which are in place since March 25 yet again, and now lockdown is scheduled to expire on May 31. The Indian government has also divided the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In the green zones, where the infection rate is believed to be low, public transport and certain businesses are allowed to operate.