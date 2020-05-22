UrduPoint.com
India Confirms Record 6,088 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 118,447 - Health Ministry

The COVID-19 case curve continues to rise in India, with the country's tally increasing by another record 6,088 cases to a total of 118,447 over the past 24 hours, despite an ongoing lockdown, the Health Ministry said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The COVID-19 case curve continues to rise in India, with the country's tally increasing by another record 6,088 cases to a total of 118,447 over the past 24 hours, despite an ongoing lockdown, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The daily increase in the number of coronavirus in the country stood at 5,609 on Thursday and 5,611 on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 148 coronavirus-related fatalities have been registered over the past day, bringing the death toll to 3,583. There are currently 66,330 active cases in India, and the number of recoveries has increased by 3,234 to 48,533 in total.

The central Maharashtra state continues to be the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, with 41,642 confirmed cases, followed by the southeastern Tamil Nadu state with 13,967 cases and the westernmost Gujarat state with 12,905 cases.

Earlier in May, the authorities extended the COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place since March 25 yet again, with the lockdown now scheduled to expire on May 31. The Indian government has also divided the country into red, orange and green zones depending on the epidemiological situation. In the green zones, where the infection rate is believed to be low, public transport and certain businesses are allowed to operate.

