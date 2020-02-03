India Confirms Third Coronavirus Case in Kerala, Patient Isolated - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) India's Health Ministry confirmed on Monday its third coronavirus case in the southwestern state of Kerala.

"Third positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, has been reported in Kerala. The patient has a travel history from Wuhan in China. The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the statement said.

The first case of coronavirus was confirmed on January 30 while the second one was confirmed on Sunday, both in the state of Kerala.

The Indian authorities have also issued a travel advisory recommending the public to refrain from traveling to China warning that anyone with travel history in China since January 15, 2020, and from now on could be quarantined. The authorities also temporarily suspended electronic visas issues for Chinese nationals.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has so far killed 361 people and infected over 17,000 others.