India Confirms US Invitation to Attend Democracy Summit - Foreign Ministry Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) A source in the Indian foreign ministry confirmed to Sputnik on Friday that the country has received the invitation for the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by US President Joe Biden from December 9-10.

On Tuesday, the US Department of State published a list of 110 countries invited to attend the summit, including India.

"We have received an invitation for Summit for Democracies and PM is likely to participate in this virtual events," the source said.

The summit will focus on challenges and issues that modern democracies face. Leaders of the participating countries will be able to take individual and collective commitments, reforms and initiatives to promote democracy and human rights in their countries.