India Considering Broad Strategy Along Entire LAC With China After Deadly Border Faceoff
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:29 PM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) India is considering a broad strategy across the entire so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China after a deadly clash over disputed territory left 20 soldiers dead, government sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.
According to the source, Wednesday's emergency meeting between Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three Service Chiefs of army, navy and air force in New Delhi is studying strategies for the Himalayan borderlands with China.
The two Asian giants have thousands of square kilometers of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, all the way to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan.
The two have effectively never settled the borders, having fought a brief war in 1962 and signing a number of stopgap agreements since.