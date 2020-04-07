UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Considering To Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Beyond April 14 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:55 PM

India Considering to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Beyond April 14 - Reports

The Indian federal government is considering the option of extending the COVID-19 quarantine measures upon the request of states for a more gradual return back to normal, media in India reported on Tuesday, citing government sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The Indian Federal government is considering the option of extending the COVID-19 quarantine measures upon the request of states for a more gradual return back to normal, media in India reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked fellow citizens to observe self-isolation on March 22 and then extended the measure for another three weeks, until April 14.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, Modi told ministers at a cabinet meeting to come up with a "graded plan," which many saw as indicating a gradual rollback. The report cited Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as saying that a group of officials was tasked with assessing the issue.

"We are monitoring the world situation every minute. A decision will be taken in the national interest. A decision in this regard will be declared at the right time," Javadekar said after the meeting, as quoted by NDTV.

The broadcaster then cited officials of a number of Indian states that favor extending the lockdown, among them Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

"We have consulted within the state on what should be the mode of withdrawal of lockdown. We don't want that everything should be opened on 15th April morning. We want it to be a systematic and scientific withdrawal of lockdown so that the benefits during the lockdown aren't wasted in a single day," Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying.

For the entire period of lockdown, India has suspended international and domestic air traffic and closed borders between Indian states. People were asked to refrain from leaving home for non-essential reasons. Educational, cultural and recreational sites have been temporarily closed.

The COVID-19 toll in India is 4,312 cases with 124 fatalities, as of Tuesday.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Traffic March April Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Netherlands' COVID-19 Cases Up by 777 to 19,580, D ..

24 seconds ago

86 arrested for profiteering, violation of lockdow ..

26 seconds ago

Pakistan to get 2nd cache of assistance from Japan ..

27 seconds ago

KP govt to enhance corona diagnostic facility by 1 ..

29 seconds ago

Capital police distributes ration among destitute ..

30 seconds ago

Police released COVID-19 public awareness song: In ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.